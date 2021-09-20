Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $101.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.