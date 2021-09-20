O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.74.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

