World Asset Management Inc Sells 691 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after acquiring an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 662,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $60.89 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

