World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $199.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

