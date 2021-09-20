World Asset Management Inc Sells 854 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Loews by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Loews by 475.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 450,358 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 100.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Loews by 55.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L opened at $53.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.