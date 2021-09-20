World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,658 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 200,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,907 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,309 shares of the airline’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

