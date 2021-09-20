World Asset Management Inc Sells 618 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.90 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

