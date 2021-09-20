Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

