Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,399 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $645,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $29.14 on Monday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.