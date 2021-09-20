Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VOX stock opened at $146.59 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $97.78 and a one year high of $151.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

