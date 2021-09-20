BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 74,217 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,217 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

