Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $41,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $186.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

