Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Addus HomeCare worth $41,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $86.56 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

