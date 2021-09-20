Aviva PLC Has $774,000 Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

