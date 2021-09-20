Aviva PLC Sells 5,538 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vedanta by 62.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vedanta by 15.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vedanta by 15.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

