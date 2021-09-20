Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $476.37 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

