Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 39,251 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

VNLA opened at $50.14 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

