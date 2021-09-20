National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $82.98 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

