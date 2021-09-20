Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Atotech worth $44,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

NYSE:ATC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22. Atotech Limited has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.