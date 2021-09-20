Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,657 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $154.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.