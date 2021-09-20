MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $40.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

