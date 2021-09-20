Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.22 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $45,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Graco by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 449,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,909,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,773,000 after purchasing an additional 219,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

