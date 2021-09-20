Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Nucor worth $46,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NUE opened at $104.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.