Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $56.92 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

