Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce sales of $30.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.95 million and the highest is $31.50 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $118.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

CEVA stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. CEVA has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -302.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2,906.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.