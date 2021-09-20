Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 774,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

