Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

