Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,207 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $25.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

