Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $222.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

