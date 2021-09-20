Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $148.91 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $103.30 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

