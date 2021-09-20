Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Short Interest Update

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

Shares of Novus Capital Co. II stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Novus Capital Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.