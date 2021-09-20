Short Interest in Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Grows By 61.4%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,303,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 7,623,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CNNWF stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

