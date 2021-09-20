Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,061,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $171.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.86. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $191.52.

