Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,045,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $46.08 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,559,521. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

