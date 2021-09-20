Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 22,942 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

HAL stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

