Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.