Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 107,003 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

LXP stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

