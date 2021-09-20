Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 86.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,199 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.