Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Aspen Technology worth $46,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 23.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,355,000 after buying an additional 217,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,285,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

