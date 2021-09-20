JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $14,780.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $14,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $15,210.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $15,140.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $14,860.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $15,530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

