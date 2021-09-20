Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells $19,300.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $19,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,464 shares in the company, valued at $139,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Bernhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Bernhard sold 7,938 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $15,240.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.01 on Monday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

