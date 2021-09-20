Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.