Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

