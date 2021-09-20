Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,190 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $258.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

