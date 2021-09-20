Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

