Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,131 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 152,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 279,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.