Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,300 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $70.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

