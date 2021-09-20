Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,204 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABMD stock opened at $355.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

