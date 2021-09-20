$925.64 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report $925.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.80 million and the highest is $928.19 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $691.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

