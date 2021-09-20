Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $83,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

